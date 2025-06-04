June at The Jazz Loft is bustin’ out all over!

The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook presents an abundance of live music by established artists this month, including The Jazz Loft Big Band with special guest Champian Fulton; Grammy-Award Winner Dan Pugach and his Big Band with vocalist Allison McKenzie and the Andy McKee Quartet.

On Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. it’s The Jazz Loft Big Band with guest Champian Fulton. Champian was born in Norman Oklahoma in 1985 and is recognized as the “most gifted pure Jazz singer of her generation” (Mark Stryker, the Detroit Free Press). She has been a Jazz pianist and vocalist for more than 20 years, released 18 albums as a leader and has performed in more than 25 countries, both in concert and on TV. She has been recognized with numerous awards, including Album of the Year in the NYC Jazz Record (2018, 2020, 2023) and Pianist and Vocalist of the Year (2019) by Hot House Magazine. She regularly appears in both the Jazz Journalist Awards and Downbeats Rising Star Critics Poll.

Tickets 30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $20 for students; $15 for children over.

On Friday, June 6 at 7 p.m. it’s Grammy Award Winning Dan Pugach Big Band with Allison McKenzie. Dan Pugach (composer/drummer/arranger) and Allison McKenzie (vocalist), with an all-star ensemble.

Tickets $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $20 for students; $15 for children over.

On Saturday, June 7 at 7 p.m. it’s the Andy McKee Quartet, McKee is a highly acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist known for his innovative approach to the acoustic guitar, particularly his use of altered tunings, tapping, and percussive techniques. He has achieved international recognition for his original compositions and performances

Tickets $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $20 for students; $15 for children over.

Other upcoming shows include:

June 12, 13, 14 at 7 p.m.

Viva Cuba!

Tickets $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $20 for students; $15 for children over.

Tuesday, June 17 at 6 p.m.

Birsa Chatterjee Quartet

Front Lawn of The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, in Stony Brook

FREE

Wednesday, June 18 at 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Guitar in the Garden

FREE

Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band

With Richie Iacona, piano, and Madeline Kole, vocals

Tickets $30 for adults; $25 for seniors; $20 for students; $15 for children over.



Thursday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

Interplay Jazz Orchestra

The 16-piece Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Friday, June 27 at 7. p.m.

Anthony Wilson

Saturday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Jazz 101: 1990’s. Jazz Renaissance: where is jazz now?

With Dr. Darrell Smith

Tickets: $10

Saturday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Mikie Hayama Trio

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

Jam Session every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jam Sessions are led by Keenan Zach and Jazz musicians of all ages are invited to play on stage with fellow jazz enthusiasts.

Tickets: $10, after 8 p.m. $5

The Jazz Loft is locate at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895. Tickets are available on website www.thejazzloft.org