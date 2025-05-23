Julian Schlossberg heads to the Cinema Arts Centre June 1

Legendary producer and conversationalist, Julian Schlossberg, will be appearing at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday, June 1 at 2:30 p.m. with the first East Coast screening in 35 years of his zany comedy, In The Spirit, with Elaine May, Peter Falk and Marlo Thomas topping the cast.

Afterwards there will be a discussion and book-signing reception for his new insider memoir marking six decades in show business, Try Not to Hold it Against Me: A Producer’s Life. The program also includes a hilarious film promo written and directed by Elaine May herself. Tickets are available at www.cinemaartscentre.org, by calling 631-423-7611 and at the box office.