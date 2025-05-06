John W. Engeman Theater announces 2025-2026 season line-up

The John W. Engeman Theater in Nothport has announced its 2025–2026 Main Stage season. The exciting line-up brings together a Tony Award-winning hit musical, a heartwarming holiday tradition, iconic musical legends, epic love stories, and a blast of ’80s fun. Season tickets are available now. Single show tickets go on sale on May 20.

“We are so proud to present such a powerful and entertaining lineup,” said Richard Dolce, Executive Producer of The John W. Engeman Theater. “This season celebrates unforgettable storytelling and iconic music, and I can’t think of a better way to mark our 100th Main Stage production. Audiences are in for a season full of joy, heart, and spectacular performances!”

COME FROM AWAY

September 11 – October 26, 2025

Our milestone 100th Main Stage production opens the season with the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Set in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, this moving true story follows the 7,000 stranded passengers who were welcomed with open arms in the wake of tragedy. Full of hope, humanity, and soaring music, COME FROM AWAY is a testament to the power of community and compassion.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL

November 13 – December 28, 2025

Celebrate the holiday season with this lively musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale. A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL follows Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey guided by the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Featuring a delightful score by Alan Menken (Beauty & The Beast, The Little Mermaid) and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (Seussical, Once On This Island), this festive production is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.

RING OF FIRE

January 15 – March 1, 2026

Feel the rhythm of the legendary Johnny Cash in this musical tribute that tells the story of his life through his iconic songs. RING OF FIRE features a toe-tapping collection of country, rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, and heartfelt ballads, brought to life by a cast of extraordinary actor-musicians. From “I Walk the Line” to “Folsom Prison Blues,” this show celebrates the man in black like never before.

THE BODYGUARD

March 12 – April 26, 2026

The smash-hit film comes to life on stage in this breathtaking musical adaptation. When a former Secret Service agent is hired to protect a superstar singer, they find more than danger—they find love. Featuring the chart-topping Whitney Houston soundtrack, THE BODYGUARD includes show-stopping hits such as “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” and more.

CAMELOT

May 14 – June 28, 2026

Rediscover the legendary tale of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot in the sweeping and romantic musical CAMELOT. With its soaring score and timeless story of honor, love, and betrayal, this classic from Lerner & Loewe features beloved songs including, “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “The Lusty Month of May,” and the title song “Camelot.”

THE WEDDING SINGER

July 9 – August 23, 2026

Close out the season with a high-energy celebration of the ’80s! Based on the hit Adam Sandler film, THE WEDDING SINGER brings big hair, big dreams, and big laughs to the stage. Follow Robbie, a charming wedding singer with a broken heart, as he finds new love in this hilarious and feel-good musical packed with catchy tunes, retro vibes, and romance.

Tickets & Information:

Tickets can be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, visiting www.engemantheater.com, or in person at the Box Office located at 250 Main Street, Northport.

For a complete show schedule and more, visit www.engemantheater.com or call (631) 261-2900.