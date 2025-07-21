John Monteleone’s ‘Art of the Guitar’ festival returns to the Jazz Loft July 24 to 26

The 4th annual John Monteleone “Art of the Guitar” Festival, named for renowned guitar luthier John Monteleone, will feature three days of demonstrations, exhibits, workshops and performances, July 24 to July 26, at the Jazz Loft, located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. The 2025 festival will include performances by Dario Chiazzolino; Jonathan Stout and Erik McIntyre; Bert Lams; The Ted Ludwig Trio, Johnny Farina and his Trio and Tuck & Patti.

Recognized as being one of the finest living archtop guitar and mandolin makers in the world today, Monteleone has been at the forefront of innovative cutting-edge archtop instrument making for many years. A resident of Islip, New York, Monteleone has been pushing the luthier envelope for more than 40 years with his refreshing passion for new and elegant designs. Producing instruments of great tonal expression with stunning artistic beauty is also one of Monteleone’s missions in life.

“It’s a privilege to once again present such a world-class Guitar Jazz Festival,” said Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft. “Audiences will experience the incredible music, the artistry of these iconic guitars, and be up close with the performers as well as the guitars displayed in the gallery.”

As with prior years, the artist selections will continue the Festival’s tradition of bringing the highest-quality experiences to an expansive interpretation of jazz through guitar music. Tuck & Patti on Saturday night, bring a soulful, sultry and swinging jazz and blues combo to familiar tunes with their unique arrangements. Dario Chiazzolino will open the Thursday reception and Jonathan Stout and Eric McIntyre will open up Friday night shows at 5 p.m. with Bert Lams, of the California Guitar Trio, at 7 p.m.

During John’s workshop on Saturday afternoon, July 25, guitarist Steve Salerno will join in to bring these incredible instruments to life and display their exquisite sound and history, along with Samantha Monteleone.

The music from world-known musicians is just part of the allure of the festival. For guitar aficionados, there will be plenty to look at.

The schedule for the three-day festival, all taking place inside The Jazz Loft, is below:

Thursday, July 24 :

6 p.m. Opening Reception with John Monteleone, and a first glimpse at the guitar galley. Performance by Dario Chiazzolino and his Trio at 7 p.m.

Jared Gold on Hammond Organ and E.J. Strickland on drums.

Tickets adult $30, senior $25, student $20.

Friday, July 25, 2025 :

5 p.m. Performance by Jonathan Stout and Erik McIntyre, playing together as a duo.

$40 all tickets

7 p.m. Bert Lams and special guest Elana James (violin, vocals), Whit Smith (guitar, vocals), and Jake Erwin (upright bass).

$40 all tickets

Saturday, July 26, 2025:

12 p.m. Guitar Workshop with John Monteleone & Steve Salerno and Samantha Monteleone; followed by special guest, Johnny Farina and his Trio.

Dean Johnson (double bass); Jon Mele (drums); and Steve Salerno (guitar)

$15 all tickets

4 p.m. Performance by The Ted Ludwig Trio and a special performance using three of the celebrated “Blue Guitars” with Ted Ludwig, Jonathan Stout and Steve Salerno

$40 all tickets

7 p.m. performance by Tuck & Patti

$40 all tickets

For information, call 631-751-1895 or visit https://www.thejazzloft.org/monteleone

Tickets for the Guitar Festival can be purchased here: https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets