John Glenn’s ‘Chicago’ musical nominated for 10 Hunting-Tony Awards

1 of 3

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School’s production of “Chicago” was recently nominated for 10 Hunting-Tony Awards, including Best Musical Production. The nominations included Nolan Reinhardt for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Male Vocalist, Angelica Viviani for Best Lead Actress in a Musical, Cooper Knorr for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical and Lily Brown for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

The annual event is held by the Town of Huntington to celebrate the musical and drama productions of the nine local high schools. At the Hunting-Tony Awards ceremony, held on May 15 at Harborfields High School, cast and crew members from each of the high school productions were in attendance, along with their families. John Glenn senior Nolan Reinhardt secured his third win in a row, taking home the award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

“It was a joy to celebrate the hard work of these talented students,” director Brittany Wheeler said. “I am incredibly proud of all our nominees, as well as the entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly to make our production a success.”