JJ Family Hair Salon opens in Stony Brook Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityVillage Times Herald by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2021 0 4 JJ Family Hair Salon Salon makeover JJ Family Hair Salon recently opened at 1069 North Country Road, Stony Brook. The former Lemon Tree, located across from the Stony Brook train station, has been completely remodeled by new owners and hair stylists Chen and Beth. The full service unisex salon offers an array of services including haircuts, color, perms, updos, conditioning treatments and much more. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information or to make an appointment, call 631-888-3804.