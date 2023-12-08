Jefferson’s Ferry named among the best nursing homes in New York by U.S. News & World Report

Jefferson’s Ferry, a Life Plan community located in South Setauket, was recently named among the top nursing homes in New York State by U.S. News and World report. Jefferson’s Ferry received a 5 out of 5 rating overall, also achieving the top (3 out of 3) high performance rating in multiple categories including short term rehabilitation and long term care.

The rigorous U.S. News & World Report standards for Best Nursing Homes in New York is determined by state-conducted health inspections, nursing staffing and medical quality measures. They evaluate more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. Of the more than 600 nursing homes in New York, Jefferson’s Ferry stood out as one of the best in the state and one of only 10 recognized for excellence on Long Island.

“Being named among the Best Nursing Homes in New York is a great honor and a testament to the outstanding care our exceptional staff provides each day to every resident,” said Bob Caulfield, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferson’s Ferry. “We take great pride in cultivating and recognizing the exceptional talent and compassion demonstrated by our staff, which has a direct impact on the superior care we provide to our residents. This is what is at the heart of Jefferson’s Ferry.”

Anthony Comerford, Vice President of Health Services at Jefferson’s Ferry concurred and added, “This prestigious acknowledgement not only showcases Jefferson’s Ferry commitment to providing outstanding care and service to its residents, it is especially gratifying to our staff and management to have their commitment and professionalism documented by such a well recognized outside authority.” For more information visit www.jeffersonsferry.org