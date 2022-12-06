Jazz Loft Trio to perform at Smith Haven Mall on Dec. 10 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysMusicVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 6, 2022 0 30 The Jazz Loft will be taking music on the road to the Smith Haven Mall on December 10. Photo from The Jazz Loft The Jazz Loft is taking it on the road on December 10 with a performance of holiday favorites at the Smith Haven Mall’s Center Court in Lake Grove from 2 to 4 p.m. Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, Steve Salerno and Dean Johnson will be providing some jazzy holiday classics for shoppers. The performance is part of the Jazz Loft outreach mission called the Dispatch Series, which brings music out into the community. The concert is FREE! Check out the Jazz Loft’s holiday concerts throughout December below. Bad Little Big Band’s Holiday Show December 8 at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft presents the Bad Little Big Band’s Holiday Show, a 12-piece band, directed by composer, arranger and pianist Rich Iacona, featuring vocalist Madeline Kole. Ray Anderson’s Seasonal Solstice Party December 9 at 7 p.m. What better way to mark the longest hours of darkness and the rebirth of the sun, than to experience the powerful energy of Jazz with Ray Anderson’s Seasonal Solstice Party at The Jazz Loft, with Ray Anderson, trombone, vocals, sousaphone; Mark Helias on bass; Jeremy Carlstedt on drums and Steve Salerno on guitar. Interplay Jazz Orchestra Family Show December 10 at 1 p.m. 17-piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy, trombone & Gary Henderson, trumpet is a Jazz Loft tradition. This is a wonderful concert to introduce live jazz to children and grandchildren. It’s a holiday family affair! $ Egg Nog Romp December 10, 7 p.m. It’s The Jazz Loft’s traditional Egg Nog Romp program featuring the Loft’s six-piece band led by Tom Manuel. This special Saturday show makes it the perfect break from the holiday rush. The Jazz Loft’s legendary homemade egg nog will be available, as well as the usual beverages.. Nutcracker Holiday Show December 15, 16 & 17 at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft will be presenting the Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, one of the most often performed jazz versions of the holiday classic. The show will feature The Jazz Loft’s 17-piece Big Band, led by Tom Manuel, and Danny Bacher on vocals. Jazz Nativity December 18 at 6 p.m. Candlelight jazz nativity service featuring the Biblical Christmas story with Jazz sextet and featuring Metropolitan Opera soprano opera Susanna Phillips. This performance will include an impressive lineup of jazz artists teamed up with guest narrators who will share the classic biblical Christmas story. Journey with the Three Wise Men as they travel to Bethlehem, join Mary and Joseph as they follow the Star and celebrate the birth of Baby Jesus. December 22 at 7 p.m. Nicole Zuraitis’ Jazz Christmas Party Grammy nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis appears backed by a big band ensemble to present classic holiday chestnuts. Tickets for these concerts can be purchased at https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets. The Jazz Loft is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, education and performance of the American born art form of jazz through the art of collaboration, located at 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-751-1895.