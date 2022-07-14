James Caan tribute heads to Cinema Arts Centre

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will pay tribute to the legendary James Caan with a rare big-screen showing of Michael Mann’s “Thief” (1981), of one of his emblematic roles, on Saturday, July 16. A veteran screen actor known for his work in such films as “The Godfather,” “Misery” and “Elf”, Can passed away on July 6 at the age of 82.

The contemporary American auteur Michael Mann’s bold artistic sensibility was already fully formed when he burst out of the gate with “Thief,” his debut feature. James Caan stars, in one of his most riveting performances, as a no-nonsense ex-con safecracker planning to leave the criminal world behind after one final diamond heist—but he discovers that escape is not as simple as he’d hoped. Finding hypnotic beauty in neon and rain-slick streets, sparks and steel, Thief effortlessly established the moody stylishness and tactile approach to action that would also define such later iconic entertainments from Mann as Miami Vice, Manhunter, and Heat. Mann used real thieves as technical advisors on the film and that Tangerine Dream soundtrack is a joy. Also starring Tuesday Weld and Willie Nelson.