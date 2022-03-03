1 of 3

Island Sports Physical Therapy, located at 6 South Jersey Avenue, Unit 6B in East Setauket, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 16. The new office is the second to open in Brookhaven Town. Services include spinal rehabilitation, sports specific therapy, fitness programming and more.

The event was attended by Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Jenna Alberti from NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright’s office, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Michael Murphy of Douglas Elliman.

“Our community is so lucky to have a facility like this where patients looking for physical therapy can heal in a supportive environment,” said Councilmember Kornreich. “Island Sports Physical Therapy works together with local businesses, hospitals and schools to provide care for anyone and everyone who need rehabilitative services. I encourage those who are recovering from injuries and those who want to prevent future re-injuries to stop by this location to learn more about their services.”

Pictured seated from left are Executive Director, Keith A. May; Director Brendan McCann; and Office Manager, Kayla O’Brien. Pictured standing from left are Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Three Village Chamber member Martha Stansbury; Brendan McCann’s wife Kelli McCann; chamber members Carmine Inserra and Eliel Pimentel; Jenna Alberti from NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright’s office; and Michael Murphy of Douglas Elliman Commercial Real Estate.

For more information, call 631-675-1706 or visit www.islandsportspt.com.