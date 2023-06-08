Island Federal presents $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

For the 31st consecutive year, Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) has awarded college scholarships to graduating seniors from local high schools.

“Island Federal’s mission is to help Long Islanders achieve their dreams for themselves and their families. To make college more affordable for local high school graduates, we launched the Island Federal Scholarship Program in 1992,” said Bret W. Sears, President/CEO, Island Federal. “Since its inception, the Island Federal Scholarship Program has awarded more than 363 scholarships totaling $855,000 to local high school graduates. Once again this year, we are proud to provide scholarships to 11 local seniors to help finance their higher education.”

The following is a list of 2023 recipients who will share $50,000 in scholarships:

$10,000 winners: Ashley Burke, Babylon, Babylon High School; Bradley Wyckoff, Levittown, Chaminade High School; and Gemma Cartwright, Huntington, Huntington High School

$2,500 winners: Anna Rostkowski, Oakdale, Connetquot High School; Dominick Trapani, Bellmore, Mepham High School; Kaitlin Stephens, Hauppauge, Hauppauge High School; Liam McGough, Southold, Southold High School; Lily Amato, St. James, Smithtown East High School; Lily Jackett, Port Jefferson, Ward Melville High School; Madison Sosnowski, Farmingdale, Farmingdale High School; and Tabitha Schully, Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson High School.