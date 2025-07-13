Island Federal introduces ‘Swipe For Good’ campaign fundraiser

Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) has launched “Swipe for Good,” a program to provide financial support to Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro (RMHC NYM) by tying donations to the charity whenever people use a special debit card for everyday purchases.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro does an incredible job serving families who have seriously ill children. That’s why Island Federal has been an avid supporter of their organization for years. While we have made monetary donations to RMHC NYM in the past, this year we wanted to do something to get more people involved, while at the same time keeping it simple, “ commented Chris Murray, Vice President of Marketing at Island Federal.

Murray continued, “This is how ‘Swipe for Good’ works: If you open a Cash Back Checking account at Island Federal and indicate that it is part of the RMHC effort, every time you make a purchase with your debit card, you’ll earn cash back rewards, plus a donation will be made to RMHC NYM. We even include an RMHC debit card cover to remind people where their donation is going. The success of this program depends on the support of the public; however, we hope to raise $100,000 for the RMHC NYM.”

“Island Federal has been a generous partner over the years. Annually, Island Federal hosts toy drives and fundraisers for the families at RMHC New York Metro which always bring big smiles to children during the holidays. We are so grateful to have the support of our shared community and look forward to the launch of the Swipe for Good Campaign,” added Matt Campo, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro.

To learn more about this program, visit islandfcu.com/rmhc .