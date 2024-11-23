Island Federal Credit Union announces new President

The Board of Directors of Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) in Hauppauge has announced the selection of Craig A. Booth as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“Craig, who has been serving as Interim President & CEO, brings a wealth of experience, leadership, and dedication to his new role,” said John Adragna, Chairman of the Board, Island Federal.

In his decade at Island Federal, Booth has held a number of positions including Senior Vice President of Technology, and more recently, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“The Board has full confidence in Craig’s ability to lead Island Federal into the next chapter of growth and prosperity. His visionary leadership combined with his deep understanding of the credit union industry and commitment to the community, make him the ideal person to guide us forward. We are excited about what the future holds under Craig’s leadership. With over 25 years of experience in the credit union industry, Craig’s career has been marked by an unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. His previous roles, including positions with the West Virginia Credit Union League, the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), and Fiserv have further honed his expertise,” added Adragna.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of President and CEO of Island Federal, a trusted institution that has served our Members and their families for 70 years. At Island Federal, our mission is to enrich the lives of our members by offering convenient financial and insurance services that go above and beyond expectations. Every Member deserves the highest level of service, and we are dedicated to delivering unmatched financial support and innovative solutions to meet our Members’ needs now and into the future,” stated Booth.

Booth is a graduate of the prestigious Credit Union Executive Society (CUES) CEO Institute. He also serves as Director on the Board of the New York State Credit Union Foundation. A proud veteran, Booth served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard.