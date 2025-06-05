Indoor pickleball franchise, The Picklr, to open in Centereach in the fall

The Picklr, an indoor pickleball franchise headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, has announced that they will be opening their first location on Long Island in the former Big Lots at 217 Middle Country Road in Centereach in the fall of this year.

The 33,900-square-foot location will feature 10 courts with high-quality proprietary outdoor surfacing from Just Courts, as well as full pro shop, and private event space.

Members of The Picklr will have access to unlimited open play, league play, and tournaments and an option to enroll in private and semi-private lessons and clinics by The Picklr’s certified trainers. Additionally, all members will have the ability to use their membership at all The Picklr locations nationwide.

“The Picklr Centereach is our first club on Long Island in a multi-unit strategy to grow the sport and offer more courts for Long Islanders. We expect to announce additional club locations soon,” said Syosset resident Tom Neale, the Founder of Arete Sports Group, the franchisee with The Picklr rights to Long Island, in a press release.

“Part of our mission is to uplift people’s lives through the sport of pickleball and to contribute to the growth of the sport. We believe that once players discover The Picklr’s first class state-of-the-art premier facilities, an all-inclusive exceptional member experience, professional level playing conditions, and wide range of programs for every age and skill level, they’ll choose The Picklr as their home for pickleball,” he added.

The new club in Centereach is a part of The Picklr’s national expansion, including more than 475 new locations with roughly 4,750 courts being built over the next few years, according to the release.

For more information, visit thepicklr.com/location/centereach/.