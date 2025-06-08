‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ heads to the big screen for Father’s Day

By Heidi Sutton

A classic adventure returns for Father’s Day! Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade heads to select theaters nationwide on Saturday, June 14, Sunday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 18, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment Big Screen Classics and Paramount Pictures.

The 1989 action adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Jeffrey Boam, based on a story by George Lucas and Menno Meyjes, is the third installment in the Indiana Jones film series and the sequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

There’s nothing more exciting than trying to keep up with the Joneses in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indy’s Nazi enemies are back and have kidnapped his father, Professor Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), to aid them in their search for the Holy Grail. Following a trail from America to Venice to the deserts of the Middle East, it’s up to Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father, save the Grail, and save the day in this non-stop, action-packed adventure the whole family will treasure.

Each screening features an exclusive introduction by cinema critic and historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the landmark film’s timeless appeal and offering special insight.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Regal Ronkonkoma, Island 16: Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Showcase Cinema de lux in Farmingdale, Regal UA Farmingdale, and Regal Deer Park.

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with the following films heading to select theaters nationwide:

— Clueless in honor of its 30th anniversary on June 29 and June 30

— This is Spinal Tap in honor of its 41st anniversary on July 5, July 6 and July 7

— One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in honor of its 50th anniversary on July 13 and July 16

— Sunset Boulevard in honor of its 75th anniversary on August 3 and August 4

— The Sound of Music in honor of its 60th anniversary on September 13, 14 and 17

— Rocky IV: Rocky vs Drago — The Ultimate Directors Cut on November 5 and November 9

For times and tickets, visit www.fathomentertainment.com.