Incredible Art Deco Design In Old Field!

This Mid-Century Modern architecture creates harmonious lifestyle with nature.

Vaulted ceilings, walls of glass and creative use of natural light-all seamlessly blend

the natural scenes with the indoor living. The open layout flows with travertine floors and offers versatility.

Windows and doors are placed perfectly to create frames to the living views that surround you.

The expansive, private 600 sq ft master suite is complete with 2 separate bathrooms, walk- in closets,

sauna, vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors to the deck. The open air loft is ideal for meditation space or remote office. Walkout basement provides multiple bedrooms, full bath, den with French doors and so much more. Meander down the path to private 160 feet of Sound-front beach.

$999,000