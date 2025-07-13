Improved footbridge in Smithtown connects to Greenbelt Trail

1 of 3

By Peter Sloniewsky

Mayor Mark Delaney of the Village of the Branch gathered with officials from the Town of Smithtown on June 20 to mark the completion of a new pedestrian footbridge project. This new footbridge links the southern portion of Mount Pleasant Road to the Village Center shopping plaza along Route 111.

The footbridge serves as a new trailhead for the Long Island Greenbelt Trail, which spans more than 30 miles from East Islip to Kings Park along the Nissequogue and Connetquot rivers.

In an interview with TBR News Media, Delaney described the relevance of the new trailhead in more detail.

“The Greenbelt has always been there… it crosses Route 111 and then the hikers go down that path, which is what we just refurbished,” Delaney said. “That entrance has always been there… now it’s much better.”

“Going back all the way… Sandy knocked down a bunch of trees, bushes, all that sort of thing along the walkway,” he added. “Going back seven or eight years, we had the idea to do some sort of restoration project, so we started pursuing grant money.”

The refurbished footbridge and trailhead were paid for with a $231,000 grant from New York State. Delaney clarified that, in addition to the clearing of the trail and footbridge construction, the money went toward a number of other components without reaching into other town funds.

“I would say a third [went toward] design and engineering, a third for clearing the brush and the bridge and a third for paving,” he said. “It’s important to us to not touch the actual tax dollars coming in… we take a lot of pride in the fact that we haven’t raised taxes in a number of years.”

Beyond just serving as a trailhead for the Greenbelt, this project also meant the revitalization of an older iteration of Route 111.

“The path that we’re referring to is actually Route 111 prior to [the current] Route 111 being built. That was there for 75 years, or something like that,” Delaney said. “You don’t want to walk alongside the new Route 111, because that’s fast-moving traffic, congested, et cetera.”

This project also represented significant cooperation between local residents, municipalities and nearby businesses.

“We’re all residents ourselves… so we walked the path ourselves. Some of the residents expressed some concerns… if the path was very dark,” Delaney said. “The Town of Smithtown worked in conjunction with the village… They helped us out a lot with the design, and did both the paving work and actually assembled the bridge.”

“Local merchants have been helpful as well, like Uncle Giuseppe’s in particular,” he added. “They were good enough to put up a sign to make sure that folks aren’t littering or anything like that back there, and I think a lot of the merchants appreciate the fact that you now have a few more people using the trail to maybe come down for ice cream or to go grocery shopping.”

Delaney reaffirmed the intention of his village government to maximize public space opportunities.

“We don’t have a lot of parkland, we don’t have the beaches, and this just came up as a project that was a great example of where, without too much effort and with grants, we were able to beautify something that was neglected for a number of years,” he said. “We’re always looking for ways to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

For more information visit the village website: villageofthebranchny.gov.