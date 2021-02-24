Imagine a New Home In an Established Area!

This Stony Brook home was completely remodeled from the studs. The new kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a tasteful backsplash, and there’s a living room, a dining room with sliders to the deck, and gym/office space. There’s a large family room, 4 bedrooms, and 3 new full baths.The listing also offers new central air, new electric, new windows, 3 year old roof, a Belgium Block lined driveway, and 2 extensions on the rear of the house.

This home is much larger than it appears from the street, and you must see it to believe it. $588,000

For more information click here