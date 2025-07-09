Ice Cream Making Workshop heads to Hallockville Museum Farm

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents Stirring Up History: Early Ice Cream Making, Victorian Ice Cream Molds Workshop with historical cook Diane Schwindt on Sunday, July 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Treat your taste buds to homemade ice cream. Take a turn swirling the sarbotiere packed in salt ice. Learn how this treaty treat became popular in early America. Have fun using antique ice cream molds then place your frozen treat on a homemade waffle. Lots of history and fun facts.

Fee is $40, $35 members, $15 children ages 5 to 12 (children must be accompanied by a parent), free for children ages 4 and under. To register, visit www.hallockville.org.