Huzzah! Dickens Festival comes back to Port Jeff

by Julianne Mosher - December 9, 2021

The 25th annual Charles Dickens Festival drew in hundreds with Port Jefferson village transforming into the Dickensian era last weekend. After a halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community was able to travel back in time (again) decked out in their most festive attire.

"It's just such a wonderful destination for the holidays," said County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket). "It's unique, it's special and it's great thing for businesses."

Characters like the dusty chimney sweeps, Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, the Town Crier and of course, Scrooge, performed on the village streets and posed for photo ops with visitors and residents, alike.

The festivities began on Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. with a parade down East Main Street, headed by village officials and former mayor Jeanne Garant and concluded Sunday night.

"We are so proud and grateful that we can bring back this great tradition to the village," said Mayor Margot Garant. "Not only does it bring an economic boost to our merchants and kick off the holiday season, but it brings good will and merriment to all. I am proud to carry on this tradition and keep it alive in hearts for all near and far."

— All photos by Julianne Mosher