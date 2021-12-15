Husband is charged with murder in death of Centereach woman Police & FirePort Times RecordSuffolk CountyTimes of Middle CountryVillage Beacon Record by Julianne Mosher - December 15, 2021 0 129 File photo Suffolk County police arrested a Centereach man after his wife’s body was found in Middle Island Thursday. On Dec. 9, Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad detectives arrested Marcello Molinari after police found the body of his wife Melissa Molinari, 38, in the Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest off Currans Road in Middle Island. Marcello, 43, was charged with second-degree murder. His wife’s body was transported to the Suffolk County medical examiner where an autopsy will be conducted. The mother of four children was last seen at their residence on Nov. 21 and was reported missing Dec. 2 after leaving her vehicle at home. Suffolk County police said during a press conference Friday, Dec. 10, that they were able to use K-9 units and GPS from the husband’s cellphone to place him near the forest where the body was discovered. Marcello was arraigned in Central Islip Friday.