Hurricane season is here: Time to prepare

Hurricane season is officially underway—and now is the time for Long Islanders to get prepared. From now through November 30, Long Island faces the potential for hurricanes and tropical storms—let’s make sure our communities are ready.

While major storms may not strike every year, even a single hurricane can cause widespread damage across Long Island. Here are some key tips and local resources to help you and your loved ones stay safe and ready, courtesy of Long Island Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (LIVOAD), a program of the Health & Welfare Council of Long Island (HWCLI).

Prepare Now with These Simple Steps:

Make an Emergency Plan – Know your evacuation zone and how you’ll communicate with family. Click here for information on how to make a plan today.

Pack a Go-Bag – Include bottled water, shelf-stable food, medications, chargers, important documents, and a flashlight. Click here for information on how to build a go-bag.

Stay Alert – Sign up for real-time weather updates through NY Alert.

Check In On Others – Make sure elderly neighbors or those with disabilities are also prepared.

Take action now, and help protect your family, neighbors, and community.

To report an outage to PSEG:

Text OUT to PSEGLI at 773454 or visit: https://www.psegliny. com/myaccount/customersupport/ contactus

To Report a Downed Power Line to PSEG call: 1-800-490-0075

American Red Cross: How to Get Help:

https://www.redcross.org/ local/new-york/ or call: 1-877-733-2767

American Red Cross Preparedness Guide: https://www.redcross. org/get-help/how-to-prepare- for-emergencies/

Hurricane Resources:

Download the Hurricane Preparedness Flyer

Nassau Emergency Resources

Suffolk Emergency Resources

Nassau County OEM:

Suffolk County OEM: