Huntington Town residents invited to take part in ‘Betty White Challenge’

Huntington Supervisor Edmund J. Smyth invites residents to participate in the Betty White Challenge sweeping the nation.

“In honor of what would have been the legendary Betty White’s 100th birthday on January 17, I’m asking her fans — and all dog lovers who can afford to do so – to donate $5 in her name to our Give a Dog a Dream charity, which funds medically necessary surgeries for shelter dogs in need, or donate a wish list item to our shelter,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth.

While the Huntington Animal Shelter takes donations of all types of items (blankets, detergent, food, etc.), the items the shelter needs most are flat collars (sizes M, L, XL), flat leashes, treats, and indestructible toys.

Give a Dog a Dream Inc. is a charitable 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that specializes in veterinary care and advanced dog behavior modification training. Proceeds fund medically necessary surgeries and behavior modification training for Town of Huntington Animal Shelter dogs.

Huntington Animal Shelter success stories funded by Give a Dog a Dream can be found online: https://www.giveadogadream.org/success_stories

Wish List items needed at the Huntington Animal Shelter: https://huntingtonny.gov/shelter-wish-list

Donate online to Give a Dog a Dream Inc.: https://www.giveadogadream.org/donate

Due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, the Huntington Animal Shelter is open by appointment only at this time; please call ahead to drop off items or schedule a visit with our dogs at (631) 754-8722. The Huntington Animal Shelter is located at 106 Deposit Road, East Northport, NY 11731 Monday-Friday (8am – 6pm), Weekends (9am – 4pm). After-Hours Emergency Calls Only (631) 351-3234.

The Town of Huntington Cat Shelter, located next door to the dog shelter (at 104 Deposit Road), is managed by Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center. For details on donating to the cat shelter, please call (631) 651-9788.

The #BettyWhite Challenge encourages fans of the late actress, who was an animal advocate and passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99, to donate $5 to animal rescues and shelters in her name. January 17, 2022 would have been White’s 100th birthday.