Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci and Town officials Councilman Eugene Cook, Councilman Ed Smyth, Town Clerk Andrew P. Raia and Receiver of Taxes Jillian Guthman joined Lona Graepel from Long Island Farmers Markets for a ribbon cutting at the opening of the Huntington Winter Farmers Market in the Town’s John J. Flanagan Center in Huntington on Dec. 5.

“Who doesn’t love a farmer’s market?! Thanks to Lona Graepel from Long Island Farmers Markets for keeping the ‘shop local’ tradition going through the cold weather months!” said Sup. Lupinacci.

“It was my pleasure to join my colleagues at the Winter Farmer’s Market on Saturday. I would recommend to everyone to find some time on Saturdays to explore the Winter Farmer’s Market with their family, as there are many wonderful vendors there, with something for everyone,” said Councilman Cook. “Please remember to mask up and social distance while enjoying the market.”

“The Farmers Market is a year-round reminder to shop as locally as possible,” said Councilman Smyth.

“It’s exciting to be a part of the Grand Opening for the Winter Farmers Market here in Huntington. A major part of our local economy is shopping for fresh, local goods and Lona Graepel, Market Manager at Long Island Farmers Market, is doing this by keeping our residents thriving for fresh foods,” said Raia. “This year, I have the pleasure of displaying a “Farming in Huntington” Exhibit in the Town of Huntington Jo-Ann Raia Archives, which features farmers present and past. Farming has always played a strong role in the development of Huntington, and it is important to continue eating fresh foods while supporting our local farmers.”

“What a treat to purchase a uniquely made item from a member of our community. You can find everything from micro-greens to designer cutting boards and doggie treats and more all while supporting our local economy,” said Guthman.

The Huntington Winter Farmers Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 27, 2021 at the John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington (behind the Cinema Arts Centre). Shop for local gourmet foods and beverages, sweet and healthy treats, organic bath and body products, in an “all under one roof” Farmer’s Market setup while enjoying live music. Masks are mandatory. Call 631-944-2661 for more information.