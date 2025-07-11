Huntington Town Attorney resigns

Town Attorney, Susan Coleman, Esq. resigns citing a new opportunity.

On July 8, Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth (R) announced the resignation of Town Attorney Susan Coleman. Coleman was named Acting Town Attorney in July 2023 after former Town Attorney Deb Misir resigned. Susan Coleman was sworn in to take the job full-time at the August 2023 Town Board meeting. Coleman completed the term of Misir, which ended on December 31, 2023, and was re-appointed to a full two (2) year term in January 2024. Coleman’s last day will be July 21, 2025.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to pursue an opportunity in the private sector”, said Susan Coleman. “I have valued my time serving as the Town Attorney and extend my appreciation to Supervisor Smyth and the members of the Board”.

“Recommending Susan for the appointment of Town Attorney was one of the best decisions I made as Town Supervisor”, said Ed Smyth. “Her commitment to the strength and integrity of this Town has gone unmatched. Her litigation prowess and knowledge of the law helped build the Town Attorney’s office into a stronghold for the Town, ensuring that our legal status is supported by tradition, custom, and accepted standards throughout government and the legal community. Suffice it to say, Susan will be sorely missed by me and the entire Town of Huntington. We wish her much success in her future endeavors”.

At Coleman’s departure, Deputy Town Attorney Ed Gathman will step in to serve as Acting Town Attorney to carry out the remainder of the term. Gathman has been with the Town of Huntington since 1999 as the Town Planning Board and EOSPA Attorney and the Town’s General Land Use Attorney, until being named Deputy Town Attorney in August 2023..