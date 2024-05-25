Huntington Station man arrested for possessing child pornography

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station man on May 23 for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Following tips from the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Tampa Police

Department, Suffolk County Police Digital Forensics Unit detectives conducted an investigation into

Joseph Drago. With the assistance of Second Precinct officers, a search warrant was executed at Drago’s

home, located on Monaton Drive.

During the investigation it was determined Drago, who is a tennis instructor, had child pornography on

his cell phone as well as text messages with a 13-year-old girl of Colorado during which Drago sent

images of gift cards in exchange for inappropriate videos of the girl.

Drago, 28, of Huntington Station, was charged with allegedly Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class D Felony, and Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E Felony.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with additional information or if you

believe you are a victim to call the Digital Forensics Unit at 631-852-6279.