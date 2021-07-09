Huntington officials host 10th annual Anne Frank Memorial ceremony July 11

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad A. Lupinacci and Suffolk County Legislator Susan A. Berland will co-host the Town of Huntington’s 10th Annual Anne Frank Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, July 11 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Anne Frank Memorial Garden at Arboretum Park, 48 Threepence Drive, Melville.

The Anne Frank Memorial Garden symbolically captures the journey of Anne Frank’s life. It features a circular pathway that surrounds a garden, which leads to the sculpture of a young girl’s dress. by sculpturist Thea Lanzisero. The Memorial Garden serves as tribute to Anne’s legacy of wisdom and genuine belief in the goodness of mankind and human nature, despite the ugliness of war and discrimination.

Program participants include Rabbi Howard Buechler of the Dix Hills Jewish Center, Rabbi Orrin Krublit of the South Huntington Jewish Center, Commander Harry Arlin and members of Jewish War Veterans Post #488, and guest speaker Rachel Epstein, a Holocaust survivor. Attendees of the Anne Frank Memorial Garden anniversary celebration will be invited to take a walk through the garden following the program and offered light refreshments, courtesy of Hummel Hummel Bakery in East Northport and King Kullen.