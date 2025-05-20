Huntington movie director Sean King honored at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook recently hosted Huntington Film Director Sean Quincy King who screened his latest film ScreamWalkers on May 17. This event was part of LIMEHOF’s Monthly Local Filmmakers Series putting the spotlight on Long Island Directors and their films.

“We’re so appreciative of the spotlight and the opportunity to screen here,” said King. “Having a place like LIMEHOF to screen local movies and feature local talent is so invaluable because it gives other people the opportunity to see what’s happening locally and to inspire. For someone who just started a band or just picked up a movie camera for the first time…to see that there is a place here that is interested and is willing to feature you and give you a chance. Filmmakers beg for that kind of opportunity.”

The film series is sponsored by Rob Eberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events. Following the screening, there was a Q&A panel emceed by LIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. Director Sean King, Bob Heckman, Will Puntarich, Glenn McBride Jr. and Peter Bune Jr. participated.

“The LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region,” said Needham. “Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island’s impact on the entertainment industry.”

Sean Qunicy King is an award-winning director, cinematographer, producer and actor whose films and TV credits include the cult classic comedy/horror TV show The Ghouligans! (2005-2015). He is also known for his cinematography work on the award-winning films Night For Day (2008), The Night Never Sleeps (2012), Send No Flowers (2013), and Cigarette Soup (2014). King has also worked as director on many commercials, documentaries, feature and television projects as well, such as Lost Suburbia (2007), This Mortal Coil (2010), and Hunter’s Moon(2015).

Screamwalkers was shot on Long Island in Huntington, Northport, Farmingville, and Setauket and stars actors from Long Island including Elizabeth Davoli, Glenn McBride Jr., Sasha Graham, Andy Rowell, Jason Seidl, Celia Spero, Rose Stark, Will Puntarich, Dino Castelli, Jen Elyse Feldy, Bernard Jackson, Ariann Huether, Ed Huether, Arabelis Griffin, Talia Griffin, Aidan P. Finnegan, Joe Winchell and Matt Weir.

The next LIMEOHF Local Filmmaker series film series event will be on June 21st and feature West Babylon Film Director Joe Pomarico. LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information: Contact LIMEHOF at [email protected]

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island’s musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State’s Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships, and awards to Long Island students and educators.

###