Huntington Militia Muster Day to be held on May 23

The Huntington Militia invites the community to its annual Muster Day at The Arsenal, 425 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday, May 23 from noon to 5 p.m.

Men at Arms will march, drill with muskets and fire muskets along with trades demonstrations. Watch as the Militia prepares the cannon to be fired and hear the roar of the cannon on the field! The Arsenal will be closed indoors. Free.

Visit their website for more information at www.huntingtonmilitia.com and for important COVID-19 precautions.