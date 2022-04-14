Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth (R) and Deborah Misir, the town’s first Indian-American Town Attorney, welcomed town and county officials, representatives from local Hindu temples and members of the community for a cultural celebration of Holi, a “Festival of Colors,” celebrating love and inclusion at Huntington Town Hall on Wednesday, April 6.

“We join Huntington’s Indian-American community and all who observe this annual celebration of colors, with the hope, optimism and unity perfectly reflected during the springtime,” Smyth said. “We are a united community, from all walks of life, all cultural and religious backgrounds, and we celebrate both what unites us and those characteristics that make us unique. I am heartened to see such a gathering of officials, leaders and members of our community for this colorful, unifying celebration of spring.”

“Holi — called Phagwah in the Caribbean — is the spring festival of colors and renewal. We welcome the Indian-American and Caribbean-American communities and people of all faiths who join together to celebrate this happy and fun holiday,” Misir said.

The Holi “Festival of Colors,” or “Festival of Spring,” celebrates the arrival of spring and harvests to come, and the victory of good over evil, according to a press release from the town. The traditionally Hindu festival is celebrated across the globe, regardless of religion or cultural background: It’s a celebration of love and inclusion.