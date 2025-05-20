Huntington Hospital orthopedic surgeons perform groundbreaking procedures using innovative implants

“This is a tremendous advancement for younger, active patients,” said Dr. Trasolini. “The BEAR implant not only restores stability to the knee but does so in a way that supports the body’s natural healing process, potentially reducing recovery time and improving long-term joint health.”

In a separate milestone, James Paci, MD, director of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine for Suffolk County at The Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Northwell, performed the hospital’s first CartiHeal Agili-C™ implant procedure on a 52-year-old female patient. The coral-based implant acts as a biological scaffold for patients with cartilage lesions who have not yet reached the stage requiring a total knee replacement.

The implant is designed to buy patients 10 to 15 years of pain relief and function before more invasive surgery might be necessary. Made from natural coral, the implant encourages bone marrow elements to migrate into the lesion, promoting the regrowth of cartilage over 6 to 9 months.

“This technology fills a significant gap in our treatment options,” said Dr. Paci. “For the right patient, typically someone too young or active for a knee replacement but dealing with painful cartilage defects, the Agili-C implant offers a bridge that restores function and improves quality of life.”

“These breakthrough procedures reflect Huntington Hospital’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced, evidence-based orthopedic care to our community,” said Adam Bitterman, DO, chairman of orthopedic surgery at Huntington Hospital. “Innovative treatments like these not only enhance recovery outcomes but also support the long-term joint health and quality of life for our patients.”