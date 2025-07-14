Huntington Historical Society welcomes new Education Coordinator

Huntington Historical Society has welcomed Kaitlin Mayo as its newest Education Coordinator. A Huntington native, Kaitlin’s passion for local history began in fourth grade during a study of the Colonial era. She fondly recalls attending the school program and then summer camp at the Kissam House, where immersive, hands-on experiences sparked her lifelong love of learning.

After graduating from Cold Spring Harbor High School, Kaitlin attended Fairfield University, where she majored in English literature and minored in secondary education. In 2007, she began her career teaching English at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, CT. During her fifteen years there, she specialized in developing interdisciplinary curricula that blended literature and history. She enthusiastically believes in creating dynamic learning environments that bring both subjects to life.

Having recently relocated back to Huntington with her husband and two daughters, Kaitlin is thrilled to reconnect with her hometown and contribute to the community she holds dear. In her new role as Education Coordinator, Kaitlin will focus on enriching the Society’s educational programming with a new curriculum that deepens middle school students’ understanding of local and Colonial history. Kaitlin is also looking forward to working closely with our dedicated volunteers and building strong relationships with Historical Society members as we continue to grow and share Huntington’s rich heritage together.