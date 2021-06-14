Huntington Historical Society offers Summer Fun programs for kids

Children ages 7 to 12 are invited to join the Huntington Historical Society this summer they bring history to life during these two hour fun programs.

These programs will be held in lieu of the society’s usual two-week Passport to the Past Summer Camp. ​Cost: $30 Members, $35 Non-Members per child per program. For the safety of all, children and instructors will be required to wear masks for the duration of the programs. Advance registration is required by visiting www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 631-427-7045, ext. 404.

Wednesday, July 7, 9am-11amWednesday, August 4, 9am-11amTake a tour of the Old Burying Ground and learn some amazing facts about Huntington history. You will have a chance to tour The Soldier’s and Sailor’s Building with Toby Kissam and create your own watercolor work of art.Meet in the front of The Soldier’s and Sailor’s Building at 228 Main Street in Huntington.

Medicine in the 18th Century

Wednesday, July 14, 9am-11am

Wednesday, August 11, 9am-11am

Did you ever wonder how doctors treated patients in the 18th century? Learn what medicines and procedures were used, we promise you will be surprised! Take a tour of The Daniel Kissam House, plant your own medicinal herbs and take home an herbal tea.

Meet at the Daniel Kissam House 434 Park Ave. in Huntington.

Become a Street Sleuth

Thursday, July 22, 10am-12pm

Take a tour of Huntington with the town historian, Robert Hughes, and learn some of the interesting history of the town. Take a closer look at some of the more prominent buildings in town, and see Huntington in a whole new way. Street Sleuth Guide included.

Meet in front of the Soldier’s and Sailor’s Building at 228 Main Street in Huntington.

Felting

Wednesday, July 28, 9am-11am

Wednesday, August 18, 9am-11am

Did you ever wonder how the colonists turned wool into fabric that was used for clothing and blankets. Using real wool, and a really fun process, you will make a piece of felt. Learn how the colonists made dyes using natural materials. No experience needed!

Meet at the David Conklin Barn at 2 High Street in Huntington.

Weaving Workshops

Friday, August 6th

Ages 7-11: 9am-11am

Ages 12-14: 1pm-3pm

Learn to weave on a table loom. At the end of class, you will have a piece of fabric to bring home!