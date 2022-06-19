Huntington Historical Society announces summer art workshops for adults

The Huntington Historical Society will present a series of summer art workshops for adults at the Conklin Barn, 2 High Street, Huntington starting on July 12:

Collaging

GIVEN BY: ANNE FOX

Free yourself of the usual art rules with Paper Collage. Merely with a pair of scissors, glue, and some maga zines, you can let your imagination fly and create a colorful work of art. Do abstract, do figurative, do land scapes. Let the scissors and your imagination be your guides.

Tuesday, July 12th 1-3 pm or Tuesday, July 26th 1-3 pm

Member price $35 Non-member price $45, Class size limited to 15

Fearless Watercolors

GIVEN BY: JAN GUARINO

I was once you… Struggling to become a better watercolorist and felt I was missing many of the basics needed to be excel. Having taught watercolors for the past 15 years I know what you need and can help you build your painting skills with specific techniques, my clear process to putting paint and water to paper will help you more successfully express your passion for this medium. I’ll teach you in a way that emulates what I needed as a student and didn’t get. This Basics Workshop takes many pieces and pulls them together in this 3-evening workshop. Learn the correct brush strokes, understand color wheel, avoid muddy results, saving and correcting whites and much more. The outcome will be that you become empowered by clear and innovative ideas. You already have the passion and desire, combined with my suggestions ~ you can become a more confident water colorist. All it takes is you and practice!

*Three Wednesday nights-3-part series, 6:30-9:00 pm, *July 27th, August 3rd, August 10th Member price $120, non-member price $150, Class size limited to 20

Calligraffiti

GIVEN BY: HELEN MURDOCK-PREP

We all know how to type and text— but let’s get back to the power of the pen by learning the Art of Beautiful Handwriting in this style called, Calligraffiti! Using a brush marker, we’ll have fun expressing ourselves in this exciting, cursive lettering form that adds bold graffiti elements to make our words pop! Thursday, July 28th 1-3 pm or Thursday, August 11th 7-9pm

Member price $35 Non-member price $45, Class size limited to 20

For more information or to register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.





