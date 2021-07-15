Huntington Folk Festival set for July 17 at Heckscher Park

Long Island-based Americana band Quarter Horse headlines the 15th annual Huntington Folk Festival on Saturday, July 17, at Heckscher Park, located off Main Street (Route 25A) and Prime Avenue, in Huntington. Opening for the group on the park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage at 8 p.m. that evening will be The Honey Dewdrops, an Appalachian-inspired, now Baltimore-based husband-and-wife Americana duo.

Extending from 1 to 10 p.m., the free event is co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Huntington Arts Council as part of the 56th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival.

Quarter Horse is a six-member ensemble that was voted the Most Wanted to Return Emerging Artists at the 2018 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival. Elements of folk, rock, alternative, country, blues, and jazz are all part of its Americana sound.

Prior to the evening concert, Michael Kornfeld, president of the Folk Music Society of Huntington and editor & publisher of AcousticMusicScene.com, will conduct an on-stage conversational interview with the evening’s featured & opening artists at 7:30 p.m.

Kornfeld will also host a series of amplified showcases and a harmony workshop (presented by The Honey Dewdrops) from 1 to 6 p.m. These will take place near a canopy tent on the upper lawn area overlooking the stage and will feature artists from throughout Long Island and the New York metropolitan area.

Artists slated to showcase their talents during the afternoon include Josie Bello, Roger Street Friedman, Loretta Hagen, Ray Lambiase, The Levins, Catherine Miles & Jay Mafale, Kate Mills, Dave Murphy, Open Book, Nico Padden, Queler/Farber Family Band, The Royal Yard, Rachael Sage, South Country String Band, Christine Sweeney, and Toby Tobias.

Festival Schedule

1 p.m. — Ray Lambiase

1:15 p.m. — Song Swap: Rorie Kelly, Nico Padden & Christine Sweeney

2 p.m. — South Country String Band

2:15 p.m. — Josie Bello

2:30 p.m. — Roger Street Friedman

2:45 p.m. — The Royal Yard

3 p.m. — Dave Murphy

3:15 p.m. — Loretta Hagen

3:30 p.m. — Kate Mills

3:45 p.m. — Open Book

4 p.m. — Harmony Workshop with The Honey Dewdrops

4:45 p.m. — Catherine Miles & Jay Mafale

5 p.m. — The Levins

5:15 p.m. — Queler/Farber Family Band

5:30 p.m. — Toby Tobias

5:45 p.m. — Rachael Sage

6 p.m. — Dinner Break

7:30 p.m. — On-Stage Conversation with Quarter Horse and The Honey Dewdrops

8 p.m. — Evening Concert on the Chapin Rainbow Stage

Festivalgoers are advised to bring lawn chairs and blankets and a picnic supper (or they can walk into Huntington Village and enjoy a meal at one of its many restaurants). The festival’s evening concert will also be livestreamed via the Huntington Arts Council’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 631-271-8423 or visit www.fmsh.org.