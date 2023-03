1 of 33

Despite cloudy skies and a short period of misty rain, hundreds lined Pulaski Road, Main and Church streets in Kings Park to witness the hamlet’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year’s event featured marching bands, Scouts, local officials, firefighters, business representatives and more.

A tradition since 2011, this year’s parade was led by grand marshal Michael Lacey, a decades-long resident of Kings Park who grew up in Ireland.