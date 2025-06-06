Hundreds turn out for Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Bonner’s largest-ever recycling event

1 of 3 On Saturday, May 31, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner hosted a Special Recycling Event at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center in Mount Sinai, drawing a record-breaking turnout of residents committed to environmentally responsible disposal practices.

The event ran from 9. a.m. to 1 p.m. and offered residents a convenient, one-stop drop-off for paper, cardboard, electronics, and unwanted or expired medications. With 615 vehicles participating, this marked the highest attendance Councilwoman Bonner has ever had at one of her recycling events.

By the close of the event, residents had shredded 16,300 pounds of paper. They also recycled 11,280 pounds of electronic waste and turned in 15 boxes of unused or expired medications for safe disposal.

Councilwoman Bonner extends her heartfelt thanks to all the participants, volunteers, and partner agencies who made the event possible. “I’m so proud of how our residents came together to make this event such a success,” said Bonner. “These efforts not only help protect our environment, but also show how strong our community is when we work together toward a common goal.”

Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputies were on site to assist with medication disposal and to help manage the steady flow of traffic entering from Route 25A. Their support helped ensure the event ran safely and efficiently.

Below are the remaining 2025 recycling events in the Town of Brookhaven:

Council District 6 Councilwoman Karen Dunne-Kesnig

Saturday, June 7 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Montauk Highway, Center Moriches

Council District 4 Councilman Michael Loguercio

Saturday, June 14 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Drive, Middle Island

Supervisor Daniel J. Panico

Friday, July 25 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Brookhaven Town Hall South Parking Lot, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville

Council District 5 Councilman Neil Foley

Saturday, September 13 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Bayport-Blue Point Public Library, 186 Middle Road, Blue Point

Council District 3 Councilman Neil Manzella

Saturday, September 27 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd, Centereach

Council District 2 Councilwoman Jane Bonner

Saturday, October 4 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt Sinai

Council District 1 Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich

Saturday, October 18 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Setauket Fire Department, 394 Nicolls Road, Setauket

Council District 6 Councilwoman Karen Dunne-Kesnig

Saturday, October 25 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

William Floyd High School South Parking Lot, 240 Mastic Beach Rd, Mastic Beach

Council District 4 Councilman Michael Loguercio

Saturday, November 1 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

South Country Library, 22 Station Rd, Bellport