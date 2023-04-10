Hundreds converge upon Port Jeff’s Harborfront Park during Easter Parade

1 of 11

The Port Jefferson community marked yet another successful Easter Parade this year, with hundreds turning out for the festivities.

Hosted by the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, the parade route started at Theatre Three, working down Main and finishing at Harborfront Park. Once there, a wild frenzy ensued, with children and parents rushing to the park to collect the hidden eggs.

Fun and merriment went all around, the community and chamber capping off another memorable annual Easter tradition.

— Photos by Greg Catalano





