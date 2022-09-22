Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

by -
0 2

Video by Joseph Cali

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17.

The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.

Throughout the afternoon, hundreds filled the church’s parking lot to enjoy German food, hair braiding, live music, children’s games and more. Attendees also had the chance to enter raffles and check out merchandise from local vendors.

1 of 8
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's German Festival was held on Sept. 17. Photo by Rita J. Egan

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 16
video

0 31

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply