Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

Video by Joseph Cali

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17.

The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.

Throughout the afternoon, hundreds filled the church’s parking lot to enjoy German food, hair braiding, live music, children’s games and more. Attendees also had the chance to enter raffles and check out merchandise from local vendors.