Hula Hooping classes offered at West Meadow Beach

The Town of Brookhaven will offer Hula Hooping classes at West Meadow Beach, Trustees Road, Stony Brook this summer. Classes are for beginners or the more experienced “hoopers”! Beginners will learn basic fundamentals to keep the hoop up while spinning and dancing in and out of their hoops. More experienced students will learn some advanced skills and tricks. Enjoy one of the many beautiful beaches in Brookhaven while having fun and burning calories! *Weather permitting*

Classes will be held on Wednesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 7 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Fee is $40 per 6-week session. Pre-register by Monday, Aug. 1 by calling 631-363-5193.