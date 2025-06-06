Hope Springs Eternal to hold estate sale fundraiser for Hope House Ministries June 7

Hope Springs Eternal, a second chance boutique located at 19 Cherub Lane, Port Jefferson Station (next to Port Jeff Bowl) will hold a huge estate sale fundraiser on Saturday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All types of antiques, furniture, clothing, china, porcelain/bisque dolls, oil paintings and more!

All proceeds will benefit Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson, celebrating their 45th anniversary year!

For more information, call 631-509-1101.