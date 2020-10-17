Hooks & Chops opens in Commack

Hooks & Chops, a new restaurant featuring specialties from both the land and sea, has officially opened its doors. Brought to you by Executive Chef and Operator Steven Del Lima, the restaurant moves into the space formerly occupied by Ruby Tuesdays located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack. The restaurant is open daily beginning at 5 p.m. which the exception of Sunday when it opens at 4 p.m. A special happy hour menu is offered Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information, call 631-600-0521 or visit www.hooksandchops.com.