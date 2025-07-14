Hon. Gail Prudenti, Esq. selected as 2025 Icon Honors recipient by LIBN
Hon. Gail Prudenti, Esq., Parner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., was recently selected as a 2025 Icon Honors recipient by Long Island Business News.
Icon Honors recognizes Long Island business leaders, over the age of 60, for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and Long Island forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community.
To be eligible for Icon Honors, honorees must have a long-standing commitment to the Long Island business community. Honorees must also have a sustained dedication to community service and mentoring. They may be in the workforce (or retired) and must hold (or have held) senior management-level positions with significant authority in decision-making for their organization. The winners were selected by the editors of Long Island Business News.
“The 2025 Icon Honors recipients are visionary leaders who make a difference for many of us on Long Island and beyond. Their professional achievements, community awareness and action are outstanding, and they are role models for all of us,” said Suzanne Fischer- Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News. “They also look to the future by mentoring the next generation of leaders. We at Long Island Business News congratulate this year’s honorees.”
About Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.
Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. is a women-owned law firm specializing in elder law, estate planning, trusts & estates and real estate. For 30 years, the firm has provided trusted and compassionate legal services to the Long Island and greater New York area community with offices in East Setauket, Westhampton Beach Manhattan, and East Hampton. Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. represents decades of experience in the legal field with attorneys and professionals who are respected pillars of the New York legal profession and the communities in which they live. At Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., it is the client that matters most. Learn more at burnerlaw.com.
2025 Icon Honors Honorees
Frank Amalfitano, United Veterans Beacon House
Phil Andrews, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce/100 Black Men of Eastern New York
Charles Barragato, BDO USA
Dr. Anthony Basile, Anthony Basile CPA, P.C./Hofstra University
Cheryl Benton, The Three Tomatoe
Gary Ronald Bettan, Broadfield Distributing
Edward Blaskey, Webster Bank
John Buran, Flushing Financial Corporation
John D. Cameron Jr., P.E., IMEG
Angie M. Carpenter, Town of Islip
Michael J. Deering, Long Island Power Authority
Greg Demetriou, Lorraine Gregory Communications
Steven A. Fangmann, P.E., BCEE, D&B Engineers & Architects
Harlan J. Fischer, Branch Financial Services Inc.
Jim Flannery, National Grid Ventures
Patricia Galteri, Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein PC
Louis Grassi, CPA, CFE, Grassi
Katherine Heaviside, Epoch 5 Public Relations
Lawrence Kadish, The Museum of American Armor
Evan H. Krinick, Rivkin Radler LLP
Michael Lessing, Lessing’s Hospitality Group
Joseph Musnicki, Ocean Spray Hot Tubs
Paule Pachter, Long Island Cares
Guy Page, R.A., CSI, H2M architects + engineers
Rev. Francis Pizzarelli, SMM, LCSW-R, ACSW, DCSW, Hope House Ministries
Hon. Gail Prudenti, Burner Prudenti Law, P.C.
Michael P. Puorro, Hanover Bank
Frank Sorrentino III, ConnectOne Bank
Marc B. Spector, SPECTOR Companies
Lidia Szczepanowski, Esq., Law Office of Lidia Szczepanowski, Esq.
Ellenmorris Tiegerman, Tiegerman Schools
Frank Vero Sr., Aurora Contractors Inc.
Lawrence J. Waldman, Long Island Association
Alan E. Weiner, Alan E. Weiner CPA, JD, LL.M.
The winners will be honored at a celebration on Thursday, Aug. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Crest Hollow Country Club, 8325 Jericho Turnpike, Woodbury. Registration and networking begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and awards celebration at Noon. The event hashtag is #LIBNevents. Winners will be profiled in a special section that will be inserted into the Aug. 22 issue of Long Island Business News and will be available online at LIBN.com. For more information about Long Island Business News’ 2025 Icon Honors, visit https://libn.com/event/libn-icon-honors/.