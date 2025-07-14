Hon. Gail Prudenti, Esq. selected as 2025 Icon Honors recipient by LIBN

Hon. Gail Prudenti, Esq., Parner at Burner Prudenti Law, P.C., was recently selected as a 2025 Icon Honors recipient by Long Island Business News.

Icon Honors recognizes Long Island business leaders, over the age of 60, for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership within and outside their fields. The honorees have moved their businesses and Long Island forward by growing jobs and making a difference in the community.

To be eligible for Icon Honors, honorees must have a long-standing commitment to the Long Island business community. Honorees must also have a sustained dedication to community service and mentoring. They may be in the workforce (or retired) and must hold (or have held) senior management-level positions with significant authority in decision-making for their organization. The winners were selected by the editors of Long Island Business News.

“The 2025 Icon Honors recipients are visionary leaders who make a difference for many of us on Long Island and beyond. Their professional achievements, community awareness and action are outstanding, and they are role models for all of us,” said Suzanne Fischer- Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News. “They also look to the future by mentoring the next generation of leaders. We at Long Island Business News congratulate this year’s honorees.”