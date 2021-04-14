Hometown Hope to host local beach cleanups

On Sunday, April 18 at 9 a.m., local nonprofit Hometown Hope —in conjunction with Seatow, Sheep Pasture Landscaping and Maggio Environmental — will be hosting a beach cleanup event at all Port Jefferson-area beaches.

Volunteers will be dispersed across Centennial Beach, Belle Terre Beach, McCallister Park, West and East Beach.

Grab a mask and some gloves and come help keep the local beaches beautiful.

Hometown Hope Port Jefferson provides and connects resources and support in times of need to all Port Jefferson village residents by promoting a movement of spreading kindness.

Hometown Hope strives to uplift through wellness, resilience and compassionate understanding within the community.

To find out more about Hometown Hope, or to sign up for the upcoming beach cleanup, visit their website at hometownhopepj.org.