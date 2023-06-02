Homeless man arrested for robbing gas station and hotels in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested a homeless man on June 2 for allegedly committing three robberies that occurred at a gas station and two hotels in February. Following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, it was determined Jose Nieves was allegedly responsible for the following robberies during which he made threats and stole cash:

 Shell Gas Station, located at 701 Islip Ave. in Islip, on February 15

 Towne Place Suites By Marriott, located at 1 Marriott Plaza in East Farmingdale, on February 13

 Clarion Hotel, located at 3845 Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma, on February 9

Nieves was charged with alleged three counts of Robbery 2nd Degree. The Suffolk County Police Department collaborated with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, NYPD and the Nassau County Police Department as Nieves committed similar robberies in those jurisdictions. Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine if Nieves is responsible for other robberies. Nieves, 28, is scheduled to be arraigned today at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead.