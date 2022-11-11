Holiday tree competition returns to Stony Brook Village

On Dec. 4, participants of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Holiday Tree Competition will bring holiday cheer to Stony Brook Village and decorate 45 premium balsam trees that will line the open-air center’s walkways at the 43rd annual Holiday Festival.

One tree will be selected by votes from the public between Dec. 4 and Dec. 2t to win a $150 gift certificate to Stony Brook Village and its establishments. Registration for this event is required as there are only 45 trees available.

Registration forms may be picked up at any of the shops in Stony Brook Village, or you can download it digitally from the events section of the Stony Brook Village Center website. To enter this competition, please return the completed registration form, with entry fee to the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, P.O. Box 572, Stony Brook, NY 11790. The registration form along with an entry fee of $47 is due by Nov. 23.

The decorated trees will remain in the village for viewing until Jan. 3. Questions? Call 631-751-2244.