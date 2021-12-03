Holiday Tree Competition returns to Stony Brook Village Center Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 3, 2021 0 3 Photo from WMHO On Sunday, Dec. 5, participants of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s (WMHO) Holiday Tree Competition will bring festive cheer to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook and decorate 50 premium balsam trees that will line the open-air center’s walkways at the 42nd annual Holiday Festival. One tree will be selected by votes from the public between Sunday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 20 to win a $150 gift certificate to Stony Brook Village and its establishments. The decorated trees will remain in the village for viewing until Jan. 3. Sponsors include Roosevelt Investments, Damianos Realty Group, GSE Dynamics, Central Semiconductor Corp and Armor Pest Control. To learn more about the Holiday Tree Competition, call the WMHO office at 631-751-2244.