Holiday Train Show and NYBG GLOW returns to New York Botanical Gardens

Tickets are on sale now for the 30th annual Holiday Train Show® and the return of NYBG GLOW at The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG). The Holiday Train Show—a favorite holiday tradition—is back at NYBG for its 30th year. Returning for its second year, NYBG GLOW will offer more displays to wander through and explore.

The annual Holiday Train Show is a treasured holiday experience for New Yorkers and visitors to the city. It marks the start of the festive season in New York, a magical tradition as essential as a stroll past colorful department store windows on Fifth Avenue and ice skating at Rockefeller Center. A day or an evening at NYBG is one of the city’s top holiday experiences and the perfect outing for families with young children, friends, or date night.