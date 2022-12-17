Holiday Train Display heads to Longwood Estate Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 17, 2022 0 3 Photo from Longwood Estate Looking for a fun holiday activity with the kids? Longwood Estate, corner of Longwood Road and Smith Road in Ridge, presents its annual Holiday Train display on Dec. 17 and 18 and Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participate in an “I Spy” game and try to find all the hidden items in the display. Free. Call 631-924-1820 for more info.