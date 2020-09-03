Historic Artist’s Home In Heart of Stony Brook Village!

This circa 1820 home offers original wide-plank wood floors,

a Country Kitchen, living room with fireplace, a den or first floor bedroom with fireplace,

an office and a full bath. Two large bedrooms await upstairs, one with a fireplace, and both have large walk-in closets. The front porch is ideal for rockers or a porch swing.

The bonus barn provides extra storage space, or the possibility of a great artist studio or private sanctuary. The setting on a quarter acre lot with sidewalks gives this home easy access to the heart of Stony Brook Village, harbor and shops. $499,000